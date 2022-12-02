Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Update

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARGU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Argus Capital has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Argus Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.