Ardor Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.23 million and $2.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
