Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $77.75 million and $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076857 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060305 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024849 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
