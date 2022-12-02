Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.92

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 10968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

