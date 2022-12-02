Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.92

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 10968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.