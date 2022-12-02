Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
ARCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 0.76.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
