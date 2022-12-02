ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 13,107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 37.93%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

