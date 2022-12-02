Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

