Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Vandevender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Aaron Vandevender acquired 100,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

