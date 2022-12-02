Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $1.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.