Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $1.32 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

