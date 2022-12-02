Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Reaches $1,201.61 on Major Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,201.61 or 0.07105134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

