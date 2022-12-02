Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in November

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.
Anglo American Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.