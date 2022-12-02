Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in November

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

