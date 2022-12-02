Andrew Craig Miller Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.82. 304,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,597. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

