Analyzing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Bancolombia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.40 $17.80 million $0.63 10.51 Bancolombia $5.87 billion 1.09 $1.23 billion $6.69 3.99

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

VersaBank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VersaBank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% Bancolombia 23.23% 17.14% 1.93%

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. VersaBank pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VersaBank and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bancolombia 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than VersaBank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancolombia beats VersaBank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, hedging strategies, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; and transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,015 branches; 28,676 banking correspondents; 529 PAMs; 210 kiosks in El Salvador and 187 in Colombia; and 6,094 ATMs. Bancolombia S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

