Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX):

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $33.00.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00.

11/28/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $29.00.

10/24/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.54 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

