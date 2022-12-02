Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $47.00

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

