Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Price Target at $198.00

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $191.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

