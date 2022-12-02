Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $77.53

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

