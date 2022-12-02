Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dialogue Health Technologies (DLHTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS: DLHTF):

11/16/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

11/16/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

11/16/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.75.

11/16/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF remained flat at 2.07 during trading on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.07 and a 52 week high of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.07.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

