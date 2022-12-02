Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 530 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 680 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/24/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.13) price target on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/11/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.13) price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 680 ($8.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 500 ($5.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 660 ($7.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 760 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.70) to GBX 500 ($5.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 6.71 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 549.99 ($6.58). The stock had a trading volume of 22,421,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.28. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The company has a market cap of £71.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

