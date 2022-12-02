Analysts’ Downgrades for December 1st (AAP, AYI, BZWHF, CRM, DVA, GIII, GKOS, GMED, IRDM, JHX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 1st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

