Analysts’ Downgrades for December 1st (AAP, AYI, BZWHF, CRM, DVA, GIII, GKOS, GMED, IRDM, JHX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 1st:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
