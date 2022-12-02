Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00018456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

