AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,495 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AMMO Stock Up 0.9 %

AMMO Profile

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 3,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,888. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $258.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.