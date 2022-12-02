AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 244,616 shares in the company, valued at $518,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMMO Stock Up 1.9 %

AMMO stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMMO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,151 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

