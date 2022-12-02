AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 244,616 shares in the company, valued at $518,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMMO Stock Up 1.9 %
AMMO stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWW)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.