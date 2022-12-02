American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

AXP traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 17,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,055. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.