American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,054 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.92% of American Electric Power worth $948,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 82.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

