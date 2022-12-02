American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AMBZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 10,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

