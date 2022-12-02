Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 8,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

