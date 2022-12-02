Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 8,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Ambarella Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.