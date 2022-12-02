Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.4 %

Ambarella stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

