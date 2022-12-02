Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMBA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.38. 1,510,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Ambarella by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Ambarella by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

