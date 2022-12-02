Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

