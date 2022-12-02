Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBCGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

