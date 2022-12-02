Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. 8,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -356.32 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

