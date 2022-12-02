Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.
