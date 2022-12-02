ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. 65,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 74,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $597,000.

