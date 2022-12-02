Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domo by 74.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

