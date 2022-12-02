Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 17,245 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $192,352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

