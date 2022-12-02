Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 11,306 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.83 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.