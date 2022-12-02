Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $840,000 Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $199.02 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $306.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

