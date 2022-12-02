Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Digi International worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Down 3.2 %

Digi International Profile

Digi International stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.