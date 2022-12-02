Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $83.79 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.71.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

