Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,094 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $246.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

