Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 127,006 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMBP. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.9 %

AMBP opened at $4.51 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

