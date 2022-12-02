Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($279.38) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($226.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA ALV opened at €203.75 ($210.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €181.39. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($213.20).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.