Alliance Global Partners Cuts Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Price Target to $5.50

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Safe-T Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 54.70% and a negative net margin of 85.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

