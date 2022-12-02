Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alimera Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.