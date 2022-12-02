Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 8.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 392,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,520,358. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.