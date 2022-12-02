Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $46.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00076296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,527,879 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,137,453 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

