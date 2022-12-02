Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALFVY stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $29.41. 13,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.