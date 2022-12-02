Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.86-9.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARE opened at $154.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $1,911,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.