Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aixtron from €27.00 ($27.84) to €33.00 ($34.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.